Congressman Barletta announces Senate run against Casey

Associated Press Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta has announced his candidacy for U.S. Senate.

The Republican Congressman released a campaign video on Tuesday announcing his run for the seat held by two-term Democrat Sen. Bob Casey. The Pennsylvania Republican’s entry into the race was widely expected after the AP reported last month that Barletta had relayed his plans to GOP officials and activists. Barletta, the former mayor of the small Pennsylvania city of Hazleton, rose to political prominence as a foe of illegal immigration.

He was an early supporter of President Donald Trump, who urged him to run for Senate.

The announcement can be viewed on his website, LouBarletta.com 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s