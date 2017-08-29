Confederate monuments: Preserving prejudice, or history?

Would taking down Confederate monuments erase our history, or preserve it? How well do we really know that history, anyway?

Dennis Owens, Kendra Nichols, and Amanda St. Hilaire host a lively (and civil) panel discussion with ABC27 anchor James Crummel, Gettysburg College professor of history Scott Hancock, and State Representative from Adams County Dan Moul. They talk about what Confederate monuments mean to Central Pennsylvania and the United States as a whole, and cut through common myths and misconceptions about the Civil War, the Confederacy, and slavery.

