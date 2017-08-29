Coastal storm brings rain today

As the Texas and Louisiana coasts continue to deal with Tropical Storm Harvey today, another coastal storm will work its way into Central PA. This storm has been churning off the Carolina coast for the last couple days and could become Tropical Storm Irma later today. No matter if the storm gets a name or not, it will bring plenty of clouds to the region today along with occasional, light rain. The storm will track well to the south and eventually east of the region ending the rain tonight. Given the clouds and showers today, along with an easterly breeze, it will be quite cool. Highs will be stuck in the 60s this afternoon. Tonight will stay rather cloudy, even though the rain will come to an end. Temperatures will dip into the mid 50s. Skies will clear tomorrow making for a pleasant Wednesday. It will be warmer too with highs returning to the upper 70s.

A cold front could trigger a few showers Thursday afternoon before ushering more fall-like weather in for Friday. Temperatures on Friday will only warm into the mid 70s, even with lots of sun!

We will be watching the track of of Harvey as it eventually tracks into the Tennessee Valley later this week. Some of the remnants could stretch into the state for Labor Day weekend. At this time, we only expect a period of showers which is favoring Sunday morning and early afternoon. This could certainly change given the changes in Harvey’s track. Some models bring a few showers in as early as Saturday so this is a very uncertain forecast at this time. We’ll have more updates on the Labor Day weekend forecast throughout the week, so check back often. As new data comes in, we’ll update the forecast!