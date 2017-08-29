Coach from Midstate impacted by Harvey in Houston

HOUSTON (WHTM) — A basketball coach with roots in the Midstate has been forced to evacuate his home in Texas.

Scott Pera, a Hershey native who coached Annville-Cleona to a state championship in 1999, is now head men’s basketball coach at Rice University in Houston.

“I honestly haven’t thought about basketball for days,” Pera told ABC27 during a Facetime call on Tuesday. “Overwhelming, maybe is a word. Unimaginable is another. It’s hard to describe the devastation that we’re seeing unless you are here.”

Pera, set to begin his first season atop the Rice hoops program this year after several years as an assistant, says he has been unable to be on campus since Harvey made landfall last week. The coach says while the university “is doing an amazing job taking care of the kids and protecting them,” there is no navigable road yet available between the school and his home about 12 miles away. He has been keeping in touch with players, staff and administrators via email, text and phone calls.

“I live in a cul de sac,” explained Pera. “The four houses around the corner of the cul de sac from me all took on water. So, we figured we were next. We lost power last night. We decided to evacuate the home.”

Now staying with friends about a mile to the north, Pera along with his wife and two daughters, Sydney and Brynn are safe, and reports from his neighborhood seemed to indicate the water level had not risen considerably since they left. Pera hoped subsiding rains would allow him the opportunity to return and assess the situation for himself by Friday.

“We are praying that the water stays out of our front door,” Pera said. “But if it does, we’ll fix it in time. We will worry about people right now, not property.”

Pera, whose parents, relatives and friends are scattered around the Hershey, Harrisburg and New Cumberland areas, says he has been in constant contact with people in central Pennsylvania through social media.

“To everybody back in Central Pennsylvania,” said Pera. “That’s where I was born and raised. It is where I will always claim and be so proud to be from, Hershey. To them, I just want to say that I am overwhelmed with gratitude over their concern for my family. Alyssa and I can’t that everyone enough for all your concern. We’re safe. We’re doing fine, and we’re just trying to make it through each day the best we can.”