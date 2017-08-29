3 arrested on marijuana charges in Chambersburg

By Published:
From left: Diamond Littles, Tishauna Thompson, and Brianna Malseed (submitted)

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Three Harrisburg-area women were arrested after officers found marijuana in their car, police said.

Diamond Littles, 19; Tishauna Thompson, 20, both of Harrisburg; and Brianna Malseed, 20, of Enola, are charged with possession with intent to deliver.

Chambersburg police said they stopped the car Monday because it had been reported stolen. An officer smelled marijuana and a search turned up two Ziploc bags with three to four ounces of pot in a handbag.

Littles and Thompson provided false names to officers and were additionally charged with false ID to law enforcement.

Littles, the driver, also faces counts of receiving stolen property, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and driving without a license.

All three were placed in Franklin County Jail on $60,000 cash bail, according to court records.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s