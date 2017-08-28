Women charged in separate heroin, meth sales

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Two Lancaster County women face drug-dealing charges in separate heroin and methamphetamine investigations.

The district attorney’s office says 33-year-old Amanda Rae Pajski, of Stevens, is charged with selling heroin and methamphetamine in June and July in East Cocalico and West Cocalico townships while under the surveillance of the county’s drug task force.

Detectives said they found 28 grams of crystal methamphetamine, with an estimated street value of $2,800, when they searched Pajski’s apartment on Aug. 14.

Morgan Mollenkopf, 22, of Ephrata, was under surveillance when she made drug sales on June 28 and July 6, authorities said.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.