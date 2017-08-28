Woman drove drunk with child, police say

Caryn Beitler (Carlisle Police Department)

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A woman is accused of driving drunk with her 4-year-old daughter in her SUV.

Caryn Beitler, 35, is charged with endangering the welfare of children, reckless endangerment, and DUI.

Carlisle police said they stopped a silver Toyota SUV in the 400 block of South West Street on Saturday after the vehicle was seen driving erratically and nearly struck a parked vehicle.

Beitler was found to be under the influence of alcohol to a degree that she was incapable of safely operating a vehicle, police said.

