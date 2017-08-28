Tougher animal cruelty, neglect laws take effect

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Legislation to overhaul Pennsylvania’s laws against animal abuse and neglect went into effect on Monday.

Gov. Tom Wolf signed the legislation earlier this summer. It adds a new offense of aggravated animal cruelty for people who cause the death or serious bodily injury of an animal. Violators convicted of the third-degree felony face up to seven years in jail and a $15,000 fine.

Animal cruelty is punishable by up to two years in jail and a $5,000 fine, and people convicted in severe cases of animal neglect could face up to a year in jail and a $2,000 fine.

Dog owners are banned from tethering their pets for more than nine hours a day, and for more than 30 minutes if the outside temperature is above 90 or below 30 degrees.

Tethered dogs must have water and shade, no open sores or wounds, and an appropriate collar. Choke, pinch, prong, and chain collars are not permitted. The tether must be the longer of three times the length of the dog or 10 feet.

The new law also requires convicted abusers to forfeit their animals to a shelter.