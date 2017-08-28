Staying prepared in case of an emergency

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey in Texas has some Midstate families wondering what they can do to stay prepared in case disaster strikes.

The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency recommends families come up with a plan in case of an emergency.

The plan should include where family members will meet, including locations near your home and outside your immediate neighborhood. Caregivers and babysitters should also be notified of the plan.

Families should also figure out how they will communicate and post emergency contact numbers near all telephones.

Reviewing escape routes and making sure windows aren’t nailed or painted shut will help in case your family has to quickly evacuate your home.

Experts also recommend having a supply kit on hand, with enough provisions to last you and your family at least three days.

“The first step to failure is failure to plan,” said Mark Walters with the York County Office of Emergency Management. “Basic things, like have a flashlight with batteries on hand. Have an evacuation route planned. If there’s heavy rain, know in your area where flooding is most common. Basic things like that.”

The PEMA has more tips to stay prepared in case of an emergency listed at www.readypa.org.

