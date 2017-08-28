State in the surplus sale business this week

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Shoppers arrived bright and early Monday morning to buy used goods that were surrendered or lost by their original owners.

The state Department of General Services this week is holding a sale at its Surplus Store in Harrisburg. The commonwealth is hoping to unload hundreds of items that include knives, jewelry, and power tools surrendered at TSA checkpoints by travelers at East Coast airports.

The revenue from the sale goes into the state’s General Fund.

The Surplus Store at 2221 Forster Street in Harrisburg is open this week from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday.

There’s also a selection of goods available on-line at www.govdeals.com. To search for listings, type “PA State Surplus” in the keyword search box.