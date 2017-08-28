Schedule, details released for Harrisburg’s Kipona

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The City of Harrisburg will draw tens of thousands over Labor Day weekend with its annual Kipona festivities.

The celebration, the city’s 101st, features live entertainment, art and much more.

Among new features this year are a zip line, a world record attempt and a rubber duck race.

Attendees will also have their choice of over 40 food vendors during festival hours, which are 11 a.m. through 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The festival will run from 11 a.m. through 7 p.m. on Monday.

Fireworks are scheduled to be held on Sunday at 8:15 p.m.

Parking on streets will be free on Sunday and Monday and will cost $4 for those wishing to leave their vehicles on City Island. Otherwise, all day parking is available from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. in the Market Square Garage for a cost of $10.

On Saturday, those parking on the street can get four hours free by using the LUVHBG code at meters.

For more information about Kipona and its agenda, visit the city’s website.

