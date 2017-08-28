Salvation Army continues to provide assistance to those impacted by Harvey

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Salvation Army has deployed 43 mobile kitchens to various locations in Texas and can serve more than 1,500 meals a day.

Kathy Anderson-Martin with the Salvation Army of Harrisburg says her heart is in Texas.

“Right now, I have a family member stuck on the second floor, with water in the first floor,” said Anderson-Martin. “They are trying to figure out what will come next.”

Anderson-Martin says the southern territory of the Salvation Army is providing food, clothing and shelter to thousands of people in need.

“We are on standby,” said Anderson-Martin. “We have to be ready to mobilize, if needed.”

Anderson-Martin says their mobile unit was in New Orleans for nearly a year after the Katrina disaster.

“We respond before and during a crisis,” said Anderson-Martin. “We stay long after the storm has passed, so long as there is a need.”

If you would like to make a donation to the Salvation Army Hurricane Harvey Relief Effort, text STORM 51555 or visit disaster.salvationarmyusa.org.

