Police seek answers about smashed mailboxes

WHTM Staff Published:
(Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department)

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in northern Lancaster County are investigating recent damage to a number of mailboxes.

According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department, mailboxes have been smashed in the 2200, 2400 and 2600 blocks of Newport Road in both Penn and Warwick townships.

Those responsible for damaging mailboxes have reportedly used a blunt object while in a moving vehicle.

Anyone with information about this recent vandalism is asked to call the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department at 717-664-1180 or 800-957-2677. Tips can also be submitted at nlcrpd.org.

