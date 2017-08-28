Police: Man hid camera in woman’s home, took nude photos

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lebanon County man is charged after police say he hid a trail camera used for photographing wild game in a woman’s home.

Matthew Leeper, 27, is charged with misdemeanor counts of invasion of privacy and harassment by communication.

State police in Jonestown said when the woman found the camera and nude photos of her on it, Leeper called her and threatened to send the photos to her family and friends. He also texted to her a nude photograph he took from the camera.

Police said Leeper later admitted that he hid the camera in the Swatara Township so he could see what the woman was up to when he wasn’t around.

