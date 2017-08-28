Pleasant again today, watching two tropical systems this week

High pressure from the weekend is retreating north and east today leaving behind plenty of sunshine after a relatively cool start. This afternoon will be pleasant with highs in the upper 70s, essentially continuing the weather story from the weekend. Clouds will increase late today, however, ahead of a developing storm off the southeast coast that will likely become Tropical Storm Irma later today. Tonight will be mostly cloudy locally with lows dipping into the lower 60s. Clouds from what will become Irma will affect the region tomorrow along with a few, stray and light showers. Given the extra cloud cover and passing showers, temperatures will be cooler tomorrow. Highs will be in the lower 70s. By Wednesday, lingering clouds from Irma will start breaking up by the afternoon as the storm moves away from the east coast. Highs bounce back into the upper 70s thanks to a little extra sunshine Wednesday afternoon. A cold front will then bring a few afternoon showers for Thursday as well.

The weather locally will not be all that exciting this week, but the forecast is in flux because it’s all about the tropics. First is what will become Tropical Storm Irma sitting off the Carolina coast currently. As previously mentioned, this system should stay south of our area, but some clouds and a few light showers will move in for tomorrow. Then, there’s Harvey. The track of Harvey is very uncertain for late this week as it continues to sit and dump rain on parts of Texas over the next several days. Some models track the remnants of Harvey into the center part of the country by Friday and then up into the Ohio Valley and Pennsylvania by next weekend. Other models drift the storm across the southeastern part of the country and keep next weekend dry locally. We will be tracking both systems for you this week and have many updates. Check back often!