Non-violent offenders offered opportunity to safely surrender

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Hundreds, if not thousands, are expected to turn themselves in during Dauphin County’s three day amnesty program.

Dauphin County District Attorney Ed Marsico was joined by Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse Monday at the county courthouse to share details about Operation Safe Return.

The program offers those who have outstanding warrants for non-violent crimes an opportunity to safely surrender on September 21, 22, or 23 at the Zion Assembly of Harrisburg.

“If you’re out there, come and take advantage of this. I’m told it can be done in about 45 minutes. You walk in, walk out,” said Papenfuse. “Everyone who is needed to make the decision, from the district office to the county is there.”

Offenders with misdemeanor or felony warrants will be given favorable treatment for voluntarily surrendering. Their cases will likely be resolved that day, forgoing jail time in exchange for a fine.

Marsico says collaborating with the faith-based community and county law enforcement agencies will hopefully bring a peaceful resolution to the more than 10,000 outstanding warrants in Dauphin County.

“Several officer-involved shootings that we’ve had in Dauphin County have involved individuals who are wanted or have warrants and sometimes those warrants aren’t warrants for murder or other major felonies,” said Marsico. “They can be minor warrants, but that interaction they have on the street is often unsafe.”

The Zion Assembly church is located in the city near the corner of 5th and Maclay streets.

