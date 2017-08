MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Fans of the Match 6 Lotto game are about to get more chances to win.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says the game will begin nightly drawings on Tuesday.

Match 6 was previously drawn on Mondays and Thursdays.

Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko said Match 6 tickets will remain $2 and the game will still offer a starting jackpot of $500,000.

There will be no changes to how the game is played or to the chances of winning.