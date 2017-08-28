Man arrested after Monday morning bank robbery in York County

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A man was arrested Monday following a bank robbery in York County.

The West Manchester Township Police Department responded shortly after 9 a.m. to the Wells Fargo Bank at 1461 Loucks Rd. for a robbery.

A witness reported to police that someone was running from the bank with a bag in his hand and got into an SUV. Police were also given the license plate number of that vehicle by the same witness.

A short time later, police located the vehicle in the 400 block of Linden Avenue and spoke with the owner, who permitted police to search her home.

Mark Sutherland Jr., 35, was in the basement with evidence from the bank robbery, according to police.

Some money taken from the bank was recovered in the basement.

The owner of the SUV told police she allowed Sutherland to stay in her basement over the past few weeks.

Sutherland was charged with robbery of a financial institution and admitted to committing the bank robbery, according to police.

No weapon was displayed during the robbery and there were no injuries.

