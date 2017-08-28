Hurricane Harvey: How you can help

Wilford Martinez, Richard Wagner
Wilford Martinez, right, is rescued from his flooded car by Harris County Sheriff's Department Richard Wagner along Interstate 610 in floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – ABC27 and our parent company Nexstar Media Group, Inc. are supporting the American Red Cross as it works help people affected by Tropical Storm Harvey.

Thousands of people in Texas have evacuated their homes and taken up shelters set up by the Red Cross, where volunteers are serving food, providing cots, and handing out donated clothes.

The evacuees could be out of their homes for days.

You can help people affected by Tropical Storm Harvey and other disasters by making a donation to support the American Red Cross relief efforts.

Your gift enables the Red Cross to help people recover from disasters big and small.

To donate, go to https://www.redcross.org/donate/cm/nexstar-pub/.

Other giving options:

Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund – Established by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner to help victims of recent flooding.

Houston Area Humane Society – Donations will help house and feed pets left stranded during evacuations.

Texas Diaper Bank – Donations will go towards emergency kits for new mothers including diapers, which generally are not provided during emergencies.

Food Banks

Area food banks are accepting donations to help victims across Southeast Texas. Those accepting donations include:

Houston Food Bank: http://houstonfoodbank.org

Galveston Food Bank :http://galvestoncountyfoodbank.org

Food Bank of the Golden Crescent, Victoria: http://victoriafoodbank.org

Corpus Christi Food Bank: http://foodbankcc.com

Southeast Texas Food Bank, Beaumont: http://setxfoodbank.org

Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley, Pharr: http://foodbankrgv.com

Brazos Valley Food Bank, Bryan: http://bvfb.org)

Central Texas Food Bank, Austin: http://centraltexasfoodbank.org

San Antonio Food Bank: http://safoodbank.org

