Join ABC27, Nexstar Broadcasting Group in supporting the American Red Cross

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – ABC27 and The Nexstar Broadcasting Group are supporting the American Red Cross as it works help people affected by Tropical Storm Harvey.

Thousands of people in Texas have evacuated their homes and taken up shelters set up by the Red Cross, where volunteers are serving food, providing cots, and handing out donated clothes.

The evacuees could be out of their homes for days.

You can help people affected by Tropical Storm Harvey and other disasters by making a donation to support the American Red Cross relief efforts.

Your gift enables the Red Cross to help people recover from disasters big and small.

To donate, go to https://www.redcross.org/donate/cm/nexstar-pub

