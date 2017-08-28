Houston officials: Hunker down, stay off roads

Houston officials continue to urge people to shelter in place and stay off flooded roadways as Harvey continues to batter the nation’s fourth-largest city.

Public Information Officer Keith Smith also says Sunday that rescue efforts continue and now are focused on those who feel trapped inside a home or building.

Smith says the city’s 911 emergency response system has been challenged by sharply increased call volumes since the tropical storm made landfall late Friday as a Category 4 hurricane. He says during a typical 24-hour period, the emergency response system receives about 8,000 calls. But during a 17-hour period following Harvey’s landfall, more than 56,000 911 calls were received.