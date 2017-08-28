Houston officials: Hunker down, stay off roads

The Associated Press Published:
A motorists drives through floodwaters on West Mount Houston Road near Interstate 45 North, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, in Houston. Torrential rains have brought more flooding to the Houston area as emergency officials urge motorists to stay home until the water recedes. (Godofredo A. Vasquez/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Houston officials continue to urge people to shelter in place and stay off flooded roadways as Harvey continues to batter the nation’s fourth-largest city.

Public Information Officer Keith Smith also says Sunday that rescue efforts continue and now are focused on those who feel trapped inside a home or building.

Smith says the city’s 911 emergency response system has been challenged by sharply increased call volumes since the tropical storm made landfall late Friday as a Category 4 hurricane. He says during a typical 24-hour period, the emergency response system receives about 8,000 calls. But during a 17-hour period following Harvey’s landfall, more than 56,000 911 calls were received.

