Harrisburg firefighters heading to help victims of Hurricane Harvey

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Four Harrisburg firefighters deployed to Texas on Sunday. They are part of a statewide task force to help survivors of Hurricane Harvey.

“Understand once the water starts to subside, they’re going door to door, house by house, lot by lot, searching for victims,” Harrisburg Fire Chief Brian Enterline said.

The firefighters are part of Pennsylvania Task Force One. They are trained in a variety of skills to handle emergency situations.

“It’s incredible the devastation that you see when you go into places like that. You can imagine how bad it’ll be, but until you get there and see it, you just don’t recognize it and then you just go into help mode,” Deputy Chief Mike Souder said.

The task force is federally funded. The Harrisburg firefighters will travel alongside 40 other first responders from the state. They will be deployed for one to two weeks.

Enterline says more firefighters could deploy this week.

“That is the way emergency services has always worked historically,” he said. “This is just another level of commitment to serving the community, whether that community is here in central Pennsylvania or in the Houston, Texas, area.”

The Central Pennsylvania Chapter of the American Red Cross has also deployed volunteers. As of Monday, 60 Pennsylvanians were headed south. Sixteen are from the Midstate.

“Our volunteers are such wonderful people. They deploy over and over again because they see these people are in this devastating circumstance,” said Kim Maiolo of the Central Pennsylvania Chapter of the American Red Cross. “They’ve lost everything in many cases, and they just want to help.”