Donating to Harvey relief: How and what to give

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The images coming from Texas in the wake of Hurricane Harvey are devastating. ABC27 News has shown you video of flooded streets and rescues by boat.

The images can be hard to watch, even for those who have more than a decade of experience helping people.

“It’s such a tear-jerking, emotional view that we see on the news coverage of people who are losing everything,” said Matt Leininger, Chapter Executive of the American Red Cross of South Central Pennsylvania.

Leininger helps to serve Adams, Franklin, Fulton, and York counties.

“What we try to do in the immediate aftermath of a disaster of the magnitude of Harvey is encourage people to help with financial contributions as they are able,” he said.

Leininger said money works best because it’s quick to get to those who need it, and it can be used in multiple ways. He said food and clothes need money to ship and require a lot of work to sort and clean.

“It takes quite a mountain of man hours to make that happen,” he said. “It’s not just not effective in the early stages of disaster response.”

You can text the word “donate” to 90999 to make a $10 donation to the Red Cross.

Some experts suggest online donations work quicker.