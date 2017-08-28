Defense: Man sentenced to life in slaying plans appeal

YORK, Pa. (AP) – A defense attorney says a man plans to appeal his conviction in the shooting death of the mother of his child two years ago in Pennsylvania.

Twenty-six-year-old Kameron Orr told a York County courtroom last week that “I still love her and I always will.” He was then sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole.

Jurors last month convicted him of first-degree murder in the August 2015 slaying of 27-year-old Ruby Mercado, a mother of two found shot at least six times in her van near her home.

Deputy prosecutor Renee Franchi said she had broken up with Orr but he “could not let it go.”

Defense attorney George Margetas reiterated at Thursday’s sentencing that his client maintains his innocence and plans to appeal the verdict.