Crash closing part of Route 11 in Perry County reported as fatal

WHTM Staff Published: Updated:

DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) – A crash has closed all lanes on a section of Route 11 in Perry County.

According to PennDOT, Pennsylvania State Police are reporting this as a fatal crash.

All lanes of the route are closed in both directions between Spruce Street and Maple Avenue.

The closure was announced around 4:30 p.m. while the crash was first reported around 4:15 p.m.

The roadway is expected to be closed for an extended period of time.

No other details have been made available at this time.

