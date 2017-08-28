Armed, masked robber stole from Oberlin store

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A robber with a handgun and an “old man” mask stole money Sunday night from the Turkey Hill store in Oberlin, police said.

Swatara Township police released a surveillance photo from the robbery, which occurred around 11:10 p.m.

The robber was described as a person who sounded like a male in his 20’s or 30’s and was about 5’2″ to 5’8″ tall, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Cpl. Timothy Shatto at 717-564-2550.

