Adopting children through the use of social media

Connecting with loved ones through social media is becoming a part of everyday life, but for some local families it’s also becoming a way to find new loved ones.

Co-founders of Quiver Full Adoption said they created the platform after going through a stressful process through tradition agencies. They felt like there had to be a better way to go about the process, so Elizabeth Bordeaux and her business partner, Casey Brown, started a social media-based non-profit in South Carolina.

“We launched Quiverfull Adoptions in January 2015 and since then have helped right at a little over 70 families adopt debt free,” Bordeaux said.

One of their 70 success stories lies right here in the Midstate. Quiver Full uses social media to connect families with expecting mothers who are unable to keep their child.

The Byerly family in Lebanon used Quiver Full to adopt their son.

Bordeaux says it saves money and time.

“The national average of adoption is right at $40,000 and all of our adoptions average out right at $20,000,” she said. “The national average for adoption wait time is right at two years.”

Their average time to pair a forever family is six months.

Nathan Byerly explains one of the major draws is the ease of connecting with a family in need.

“You can send links to your friends, that explains your story. You can share it with your friends that share it with their friends,” Byerly said.

The family also says to be weary of the downsides, which are the potential for a match not working out and dishonest people online attempting to take advantage of you.

But Byerly said as long as you are smart about the process and use an agency to help, you should be fine.

The family said all the stress of adoption was worth it at the end of the day.

“The best day was getting Hudson…that was the best day,” Byerly said.

For more information about Quiver Full Adoptions, visit their website.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.