HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- Every day abc27 honors a military hero.

Today we recognize Kenneth L. Stailey, Sr. from Liverpool and his grandson Mark D. Delbaugh.

He served in the US Army from 1945 to 1946 and was a rifleman with the 33rd Infantry.

Mark served in the US Army from 2004 to 2009 with the 82nd Airborne Division.

We salute you both and thank you for your service.