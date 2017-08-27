This Week in Pennsylvania- Sunday, August 27

By Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- Focusing on education and funding for poor performing schools. We’re breaking down a new school choice bill. Plus, the budget stalemate continues. We’ll talk about the lawmakers from both sides of the aisle placing blame.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s