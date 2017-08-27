Sunny to start Monday, then a potential tropical storm along the east coast this week

Tonight is shaping up just like the last few nights, cool and quiet as temperatures drop the 50s. These cool nights have followed pleasant afternoons with sunshine and light breezes. Now our forecast for Monday is looking just as nice as this weekend other than some additional clouds late in the day. We wake up to sunshine and cool conditions to start a new school year for some students. Then our high temperatures return the middle and upper 70s tomorrow afternoon.

While we still do not see direct impacts from Harvey in the short-term forecast, another tropical system could form along the east coast. This storm would be named Irma and it could form as early as Monday morning near Georgia and the Carolinas. The majority of the rainfall should be east of the Midstate, but it is still a close call and the track of the potential storm is uncertain. We will be following this forecast very closely through tomorrow and Tuesday.

Once we know more about the storm along the coast, the forecast for Wednesday will be more clear. Current model forecasts are keeping us drier on Wednesday ahead of a cold front on Thursday. Showers and storms move west to east Thursday afternoon before cooler air and sunshine arrives for next weekend.

There will likely be more changes to this 7-day forecast. Any time we have tropical activity nearby on the east coast the forecast can change daily. Stay tuned as we continue to update our forecast on-air and online.