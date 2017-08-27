Police: truck hits utility pole, flees the scene, another driver crashes into debris

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM)- Ephrata Police are looking for a vehicle that hit a utility pole and fled the scene on Saturday, leaving another vehicle to crash into the debris.

Police say the first crash happened at 4:13 a.m. in the 1100 block of Division Highway.

Authorities determined that a box truck drove off the roadway, hit a utility pole, and damaged a fence, road sign and landscaping.

The damage to the pole caused utility wires to hang low across the roadway.

A short time after the first crash, a second vehicle, a box truck owned by Enterprise Truck Rentals, collided with the low hanging wires.

Police say the truck was moderately damaged.

The original vehicle involved in the crash with the utility pole fled the scene.

Police are asking anyone with possible information on this crash to contact the Ephrata Police Department.

The road was closed for several hours in both directions while crews worked to repair damage to the utility poles and wires.

There were no injuries reported.