MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- This weekend many people were able to enjoy yoga with a view.

Paulus Farm Market held Yoga on the Farm as instructor Becky Thompson led the group under a tent surrounded by farm animals.

The hour long session won’t start again until the spring.

Paulus says their next event is September 16 and kicks off with hayrides and Punkin’ Chunkin’ weekends.