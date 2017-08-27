PA Task Force One members heading to Texas

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Governor Tom Wolf announced on Sunday that 45 members of PA Task Force One, Urban Search and Rescue Task Force are reporting to Fort Worth, Texas, as Hurricane Harvey continues to dump rain on the Gulf Coast.

The Task Force members left Philadelphia Sunday to report to Texas, in order to assist in water rescue and search and rescue efforts.

The team consists of highly trained personnel in search and rescue, and have the capability to conduct water rescues.

It is not known how long the team will stay in Texas.