Mayweather wins in 10

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Floyd Mayweather, Jr. is going out a winner.

Mayweather allowed Conor McGregor to punch himself out before taking over the 154-pound bout in Las Vegas. Mayweather finished the Irishman at 1:05 of the 10th round with a flurry of punches that forced referee Robert Byrd to stop the fight.

The unbeaten Mayweather let McGregor take the early rounds before stalking him late and leaving the mixed martial artist defenseless and exhausted on the ropes. Although McGregor boxed surprisingly well in the first three rounds, Mayweather methodically broke him down after a slow start to score his first real stoppage in nearly a decade.

Mayweather ran his record to 50-0, surpassing Rocky Marciano’s mark for the most victories without a loss. He said afterward that this was his last fight for sure.