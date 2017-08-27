Lancaster Airport invites community for Air Show, vintage planes

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM)- The Lancaster Airport is inviting the community to celebrate the last day of “Celebration of Flight” as a part of their Community Days.

The event is held rain or shine and is free to attend. Parking is five dollars.

The gates are open today from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Celebration of Flight” features a wide variety of aircraft both on display and in the air. They ask visitors to stroll the vintage and modern aircraft, enjoy good food and support local and national community organizations

You can also ride a plane or helicopter. Plane rides include the Ford-Tri-Motor, WWII C-47 and C-45, Stearman Bi-plane, WWII P-19 and more.

The Air Show begins at noon.

Visitors can take in the sights and sounds of aviation plus have the opportunity to get an up close look at the community airport.