Doctors offer five back-to-school tips to keep your kids healthy

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Many kids in Central Pennsylvania just went back to school, or will soon. How do you prevent your kids from getting sick when they head back to the classroom?

Doctors say your back-to school list should include much more than just getting clothing, backpacks, and pencils. They encourage you to make a health checklist for your kids.

Brian and Carey Kint are having a pool party for their boys Sunday. They make sure they go to bed earlier now and remove distractions, such as cell phones at night.

Their boys know to wash their hands frequently, and they have healthy meals and snacks.

Doctors at Patient First in Mechanicsburg say you should take your child to the doctor to get a physical to see if they have any health problems.

The Kints have also done something else doctors say is crucial for the new school year.

“The first thing I do is make sure they have all their shots and immunizations up to date, which I do every year before school starts. With their regular appointments, I make sure they go to the dentist. That’s really important to keep up with their health,” said Carey Kint, a mom to three boys.

Those at Patient First say not to send your children to school if they have a fever.

Dawn White will have more on what doctors say you should send to school with your kids every day and more back-to-school health tips tonight at 11.