Divers find remains of all missing from USS McCain collision

Associated Press Published:
Republic of Singapore Navy's RSS Brave, left, sails off from Tuas naval base on a search and rescue mission for USS John S. McCain's missing sailors on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, in Singapore. Aircraft and ships from the navies of Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Australia are searching seas east of Singapore where the collision between the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker happened early Monday. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

SINGAPORE (AP) — Divers have recovered the remains of all 10 sailors who went missing after the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker collided near Singapore last week, the U.S. Navy said Monday.

Navy and Marine Corps divers had been searching in flooded compartments of the destroyer after the damaged ship docked in Singapore. The cause of the Aug. 21 collision is under investigation.

The crash ripped a gash in the McCain’s hull, flooding crew berths and machinery and communications rooms.

The commander of the Navy’s Japan-based 7th Fleet was fired last week after a series of accidents this year raised questions about its operations. The firing of Vice Adm. Joseph Aucoin, a three-star admiral, was a rare dismissal of a high-ranking officer for operational reasons.

The Navy also ordered an operational pause for its fleets worldwide to make sure all steps are being taken to ensure safe and effective operations. The Pacific Fleet will also carry out a ship-by-ship review of its vessels, looking at navigation, mechanical systems, bridge resource management and training.

