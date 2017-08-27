Camp Hill bank robbed, police looking for suspect

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM)- Police are looking for a suspect who they say robbed a BB&T Bank at 3599 Gettysburg Road Saturday morning.

Lower Allen Township Police say the man handed a bank teller a note demanding money. After he received the cash, he ran away.

Police describe him as a black male, in his 20’s, about 5 feet 10 inches tall, wearing a hat, a quarter-zip long sleeve shirt, dark colored gym

shorts, and wearing glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Corporal Sentman at 717-238-9676. Or contact the Cumberland County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-628-8477 or e-mail at contact@cumberlandcountycrimestoppers.net.