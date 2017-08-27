Camp Hill bank robbed, police looking for suspect

By Published:

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM)- Police are looking for a suspect who they say robbed a BB&T Bank at 3599 Gettysburg Road Saturday morning.

Lower Allen Township Police say the man handed a bank teller a note demanding money. After he received the cash, he ran away.

Police describe him as a black male, in his 20’s, about 5 feet 10 inches tall, wearing a hat, a quarter-zip long sleeve shirt, dark colored gym
shorts, and wearing glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Corporal Sentman at 717-238-9676. Or contact the Cumberland County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-628-8477 or e-mail at contact@cumberlandcountycrimestoppers.net.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s