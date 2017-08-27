Artists travel across country for weekend long Yorkfest

YORK, Pa. (WHTM)- The Yorkfest Fine Arts Festival is celebrating day two downtown with more than one-hundred artists from across the country.

It runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the corner of Market Street and Pershing Street.

Special events Coordinator Mary Yeaple says, “It’s a great way to expose the younger generation to art. And it’s almost like a family reunion. Some of the same artists come back year after year. And it’s a great thing for the city of York. It’s a great thing for the county of York. The hotels are full because these artists are traveling from all over the country. The restaurants are full. It’s a great thing for the city.”

The event includes face painting, chalking and more hands-on activities.