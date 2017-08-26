Union in strife as Disney and Teamsters prepare for talks

By MIKE SCHNEIDER Associated Press Published:
The Walt Disney Company
In this Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, photo, The Walt Disney Co. logo appears on a screen above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The Walt Disney Co. reports earnings, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – As negotiations start this month over wage increases at Walt Disney World, rebellion is brewing in one of the six unions that advocate for the resort’s 70,000 workers.

Many of the performers who entertain guests as Mickey Mouse, the Seven Dwarves and other costumed characters are Teamsters, and some of them are fed up with how their union is being run.

For the first time in recent memory, they’re putting together a slate of opposition candidates.

That promises to make this fall’s vote for the leadership of Teamsters Local 385 anything but a heigh-ho-hum affair.

About half of Local 385’s members are Disney workers.

The rest include UPS drivers, hotel employees, food service workers, rental car employees and other drivers across 20 Florida counties.

