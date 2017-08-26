Thousands march in support of ousted South Korean leader

FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, file photo, a South Korean national flag with a picture of impeached South Korean President Park Geun-hye is seen during a rally opposing her impeachment in Seoul, South Korea. Hundreds of police officers, reporters and supporters of the ousted president have gathered near her Seoul home in anticipation of her return from the presidential palace. An official from the presidential Blue House said Sunday, March 12, that there was a possibility that Park would leave during the evening, two days after the country’s Constitutional Court removed her from office over a corruption scandal. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – Thousands of supporters of ousted South Korean President Park Geun-hye have marched in Seoul to protest a court ruling that appeared to support key corruption charges against her.

The march on Saturday came a day after a Seoul court sentenced Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong to five years in prison for a variety of crimes, including offering bribes to Park.

The demonstrators marched toward streets near the presidential Blue House, while other pro-Park groups held separate rallies nearby.

Following protests by millions and impeachment by lawmakers in December, Park was formally removed from office and arrested in March over broad corruption charges. She is undergoing her own criminal trial that is expected to produce a ruling around mid-October.

