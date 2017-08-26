Sinkhole shuts down road in Cumberland County

By Published:

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The 100 block of Cumberland Parkway has been closed to traffic due to a large sinkhole.

Upper Allen Township Police first received a report of the sinkhole in the 100 block of Cumberland Parkway on Saturday afternoon.

Police determined the sinkhole was a traffic and safety hazard, and officials decided to close the roadway until it can be repaired.

Cumberland Parkway is expected to remain closed until sometime on Monday, August 27.

Traffic is being detoured onto Old Schoolhouse Lane.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s