Sinkhole shuts down road in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The 100 block of Cumberland Parkway has been closed to traffic due to a large sinkhole.

Upper Allen Township Police first received a report of the sinkhole in the 100 block of Cumberland Parkway on Saturday afternoon.

Police determined the sinkhole was a traffic and safety hazard, and officials decided to close the roadway until it can be repaired.

Cumberland Parkway is expected to remain closed until sometime on Monday, August 27.

Traffic is being detoured onto Old Schoolhouse Lane.