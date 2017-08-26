Police: driver killed in overnight I-83 crash

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- Swatara Township Police say a “29-year-old local man” was killed around 1 a.m. after losing control of his vehicle and striking an embankment.

According to police, the vehicle overturned near Eisenhower Boulevard at the Interstate 83 overpass.

Police say his identity is not being released out of respect for his family.

Anyone with information in connection with this crash is asked to contact the Swatara Township Police at 717-564-2550. You may also submit a tip online at SwataraPolice.org.