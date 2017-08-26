Plan to remove Susquehanna River cabins still in motion

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– This may be the last summer for some part-time residents who live on two islands on the Susquehanna River as plans to remove homes from Shelley and Bashore Islands are still in place.

Residents have been leasing about 300 lots on the islands from York Haven Power Company. The company terminated the leases because of strict flood regulations from Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) now being enforced by Londonderry Township.

Jim Diamond, an attorney for the township, said that most of the cabins don’t comply with flood regulations

“All the folks in the township, even on the mainland, can lose the ability to buy the FEMA regulated flood insurance,” said Diamond.

It could cost York Haven Power thousands of dollars per lot to bring them up to regulation. As property owners, the power company would be on the hook for any lapses in compliance.

Residents in the community have spent the last two seasons raising money in an attempt to remain on the island but so far it has not changed anything.

The home will have to be removed by November 17.