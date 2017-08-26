Palmyra, McDevitt, CD, Halifax, Trinity & more from Week Zero

By Published:

Below are the outcomes for football scores in central Pennsylvania on Aug. 25, 2017:

Newport 38 East Juniata 7

Governor Mifflin 48 West York 13

Big Spring 48 James Buchanan 7

Juniata 35 Susquenita 0

Marion Catholic 19 Fairfield 13

Halifax 48 Millersburg 19

Northern Lebanon 32 Pine Grove 7

Northern 35 Octorara 22

Palmyra 24 Camp Hill 21

Schuylkill Valley 34 Pequea Valley 6

Bishop McDevitt 27 Red Land 0

Steel-High 69 Morrisville 6

Central Dauphin 30 Susquehanna Township 7

Trinity 36 Annville-Cleona 34

Williams Valley 45 Upper Dauphin 7

