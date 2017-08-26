Pa. sends help to Texas Gulf Coast

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania has dispatched help to assist with an area of the country hit hard by a Category 4 hurricane.

Two members of the Pennsylvania Task Force were deployed to Texas to assist with urban search and rescue. They could remain in Texas for up to two weeks or longer, if needed.

In the meantime, the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency in Harrisburg is monitoring the storm.

Additionally, ten local volunteers with the American Red Cross have been sent to help along the Texas Gulf Coast.

