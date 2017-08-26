Finland police release man held in fatal knife rampage

The Associated Press Published:
Armed Finnish policemen on guard at the Helsinki airport on Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, as Finnish authorities announced they will raise readiness levels after an incident in Turku Finland. Police in Finland say they have shot a man in the leg after he was suspected of stabbing several people in the western city of Turku. (Lehtikuva via AP)

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) – Finnish police say they have released a man in connection with the Aug. 18 stabbing attack in the western city of Turku that left two people dead and eight injured.

The National Bureau of Investigation said Saturday the man who was arrested Wednesday together with another suspect “is no longer suspected of any crime.”

Abderrahman Mechkah, an 18-year-old Moroccan asylum-seeker, is suspected of the rampage which police say deliberately targeted women and is currently being investigated as murder with possible terrorist intent.

Mechkah has acknowledged the stabbings, but denies the deaths they caused were murders. Police in Finland say they think he is using a false identity.

Three others are being held on suspicion they helped plan the attack.

Related Posts

1 thought on “Finland police release man held in fatal knife rampage

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s