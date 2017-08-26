Ephrata police arrest man after fleeing twice on foot

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM)- Police say they have arrested 23-year-old Andrew Good after a short foot pursuit on August 1.

Good of Stevens, Pa. was charged with False Identification to Law Enforcement, Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officer and numerous traffic violations after 2 incidents that occurred in East Cocalico Township.

On June 27, police say Good’s vehicle was stopped in the 1200 block of North Reading Road. Good, who had an active warrant for his arrest, gave the officer a relative’s name and date of birth. His identity was later discovered by authorities.

According to reports, on July 12 an Officer witnessed Good driving in the first block of South Line Road. The Officer attempted to stop Good’s vehicle but he fled into West Cocalico Township before losing control of his vehicle on Swamp Bridge Road.

Good then ran into a wooded area and was not found.

It was not until August 1 that police found out that Good was at the Ephrata Community Hospital.

He was taken to Lancaster County Prison on several outstanding warrants.