Crews battling house fire for several hours

Courtesy of Linglestwon Fire Dept.

GRATZ, Pa. (WHTM)- Multiple crews are battling a house fire on the 100 block of West Market Street.

According to dispatchers the fire started at 6:30 a.m. and is still burning at 10 a.m.

Dispatch says there has been no report of injuries.

