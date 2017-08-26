Crews battling house fire for several hours

GRATZ, Pa. (WHTM)- Multiple crews are battling a house fire on the 100 block of West Market Street.
According to dispatchers the fire started at 6:30 a.m. and is still burning at 10 a.m.
Dispatch says there has been no report of injuries.
GRATZ, Pa. (WHTM)- Multiple crews are battling a house fire on the 100 block of West Market Street.
According to dispatchers the fire started at 6:30 a.m. and is still burning at 10 a.m.
Dispatch says there has been no report of injuries.
Advertisement
Advertisement