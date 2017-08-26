Adopt-A-Block and Adopt-A-Park program launches to clean up community

By Published:
Slagle Park got a facelift thanks to the new initiative.

WEST YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A Central Pennsylvania community just launched a brand new program to clean up the area and help people feel more invested in it.

Slagle Park got a facelift thanks to the new initiative

West York Mayor Shawn Mauck and residents kicked off the initiative Saturday. They shoveled, pulled weeds, painted, and made sure West York looks more attractive for the entire community.

Slagle Park got cleaned up thanks to the mayor’s Adopt-A-Block and Adopt-A-Park program. People, businesses, and community groups can sign up to clean up a specific area. The borough will give you some of the supplies, such as trash bags, gloves, and safety vests. Mauck modeled this program after a similar one in Steelton.

The mayor thinks it’s a great way for people to get to know each other and feel more connected to the community.

“We all have the power within ourselves to do unique things in our community, and we can all offer up some way to volunteer and make it a better place to live,” Mauck said.

You don’t have to live in West York to adopt a block or park. Dawn White will have more on what prompted a man to clean up the park, and how you can take part in the program, tonight at 11.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s