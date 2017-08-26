Adopt-A-Block and Adopt-A-Park program launches to clean up community

WEST YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A Central Pennsylvania community just launched a brand new program to clean up the area and help people feel more invested in it.

West York Mayor Shawn Mauck and residents kicked off the initiative Saturday. They shoveled, pulled weeds, painted, and made sure West York looks more attractive for the entire community.

Slagle Park got cleaned up thanks to the mayor’s Adopt-A-Block and Adopt-A-Park program. People, businesses, and community groups can sign up to clean up a specific area. The borough will give you some of the supplies, such as trash bags, gloves, and safety vests. Mauck modeled this program after a similar one in Steelton.

The mayor thinks it’s a great way for people to get to know each other and feel more connected to the community.

“We all have the power within ourselves to do unique things in our community, and we can all offer up some way to volunteer and make it a better place to live,” Mauck said.

You don’t have to live in West York to adopt a block or park. Dawn White will have more on what prompted a man to clean up the park, and how you can take part in the program, tonight at 11.